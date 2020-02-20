|
LECOCQ, Timothy J. Age 64 of Springfield, OH passed away February 14, 2020 at Springfield Regional Medical Center. Tim was born September 9, 1955 to the late Warren and Dorothy (Woolweaver) Lecocq. He is survived by sisters Donna (Greg Hosier) Layne of Springfield, OH and Patricia (Jeff) Organ of Urbana, OH; brother, Warren "Mick" (Sandy) Lecocq of Tremont City, OH; special friend Kristi Sullivan and beloved wiener lab, Annie. Tim will be dearly missed. A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Ferncliff Cemetery Chapel, Springfield. Kristi and the family will receive friends beginning at 9:00 AM. Inurnment of Tim's remains will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery and Arboretum. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Clark County SPCA, 21 Walter Street, Springfield, OH 45506 or Community Mercy Hospice, 100 W. McCreight Avenue #400, Springfield, OH 45504. Arrangements are in care of FERNCLIFF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.FerncliffCemetery.org.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 20, 2020