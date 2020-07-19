LYNCH, Timothy "Tim" Age 61 of Vandalia, passed away on Tuesday, July, 14 2020, at Kettering Medical Center. He was born on July 20, 1958, to Isaac "JR" Lynch and the late Lillian June (Grubb) Hall in Dayton, OH. Tim was a service worker for many years for Harrison Township. He was also a member of St. Christopher Catholic Church. He is survived by his loving wife, Ann (Steinke) Lynch; daughter, Kathryn "Katie" Lynch; son, Charles "Charlie" Lynch; brother, Sonny (Mary) Lynch; father, Isaac "JR" Lynch; mother & father-in-law, Connie & Chuck Steinke; sisters-in-law, Karen (Mark) Redmond, Denise DaGiau, Emily Dolson, Amanda (Greg) Long; along with numerous nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Tim is preceded in death by his mother, Lillian Hall. A public walk-through visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood, OH). Tim's Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Christopher Catholic Church (435 E National Rd, Vandalia, OH 45377) on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at 10:30 am. Burial will follow at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery in Dayton. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family requests that you maintain social distancing guidelines. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to an educational fund for Charlie & Katie (payable to Ann Lynch in C/O Kindred Funeral Home), or to the American Cancer Society
. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
.