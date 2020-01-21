|
|
MANNIX, Timothy Dennis Age 68, of Waynesville, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020 at The Southview Medical Center in Dayton. He was born February 6, 1951 in Dayton. Tim was a Veteran of the United States Air Force, serving during the Vietnam War, and had retired from Elder-Beerman. Tim is survived by his wife Virginia Lee "Ginny" (Dieterly) Mannix; three step-children; seven step-grandchildren; three great grandchildren; one sister; one brother; several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the Cedars of Lebanon Memorial Chapel in Spring Grove Cemetery, 4521 Spring Grove Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio, 45232. Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the Chapel. Brown Funeral Home, Wilmington, is assisting the family. www.arehart-brown.com; Facebook page, Brown Funeral Home.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 21, 2020