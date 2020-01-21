Home

Brown Funeral Home
237 W Main St
Wilmington, OH 45177
(937) 382-2247
MANNIX, Timothy Dennis Age 68, of Waynesville, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020 at The Southview Medical Center in Dayton. He was born February 6, 1951 in Dayton. Tim was a Veteran of the United States Air Force, serving during the Vietnam War, and had retired from Elder-Beerman. Tim is survived by his wife Virginia Lee "Ginny" (Dieterly) Mannix; three step-children; seven step-grandchildren; three great grandchildren; one sister; one brother; several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the Cedars of Lebanon Memorial Chapel in Spring Grove Cemetery, 4521 Spring Grove Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio, 45232. Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the Chapel. Brown Funeral Home, Wilmington, is assisting the family. www.arehart-brown.com; Facebook page, Brown Funeral Home.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 21, 2020
