MCCAMBRY, Timothy Lawrence 71, of Dayton, born August 31, 1948 in Covington, KY, peacefully departed this life November 5, 2019. He graduated from Paul Laurence Dunbar High School in 1967, and retired from Wright-Patterson AFB after many decades. Preceded in death by devoted partner and mother of his children, Sherry Ann Weaver; father, Stanley Miller; mother, Martha (McCambry) Avant; stepfather, Eldridge Avant; brother, Stanley Miller Jr.; niece, Lisa Montgomery. He leaves to cherish his memory sisters, Micki Miller, Shirley (Charles) Montgomery; brother, Terence Avant; daughter, Latoya Weaver; son, Preston McCambry; stepdaughters, Carla and Tracy Weaver; a host of grandchildren, step-grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Funeral service 1 pm Wednesday, November 13, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Visitation 10 am-1 pm. Family will receive friends 12-1 pm. Interment Woodland Cemetery.
