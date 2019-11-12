Home

POWERED BY

Services
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 274-1693
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy MCCAMBRY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy MCCAMBRY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Timothy MCCAMBRY Obituary
MCCAMBRY, Timothy Lawrence 71, of Dayton, born August 31, 1948 in Covington, KY, peacefully departed this life November 5, 2019. He graduated from Paul Laurence Dunbar High School in 1967, and retired from Wright-Patterson AFB after many decades. Preceded in death by devoted partner and mother of his children, Sherry Ann Weaver; father, Stanley Miller; mother, Martha (McCambry) Avant; stepfather, Eldridge Avant; brother, Stanley Miller Jr.; niece, Lisa Montgomery. He leaves to cherish his memory sisters, Micki Miller, Shirley (Charles) Montgomery; brother, Terence Avant; daughter, Latoya Weaver; son, Preston McCambry; stepdaughters, Carla and Tracy Weaver; a host of grandchildren, step-grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Funeral service 1 pm Wednesday, November 13, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Visitation 10 am-1 pm. Family will receive friends 12-1 pm. Interment Woodland Cemetery.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Timothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -