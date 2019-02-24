MEININGER, Timothy Robert 35, of Phoenix, AZ and originally from Dayton, OH died on Monday, February 18, 2019 from cancer. He was born in Dayton on December 17, 1983. Tim died at home in the presence of family after almost three years of battling stage IV esophageal adenocarcinoma. He is survived by his parents, Tom and Jeannie Meininger, his older brother Tom, beloved dog Pierre, and many other loving relatives and friends. Though his time was cut tragically short by a relentless disease, Tim lived every day to its fullest. He accomplished what he put his mind to and navigated the challenges of life with confidence and dignity, taking in the scenery along the way. He had a disarming charm and adventurous spirit that inspired and brightened the lives of those around him. After graduating from Chaminade Julienne high school in 2002, his unquenchable thirst for knowledge lead him to earn a bachelor's degree in Psychology from Wilmington College. He continued his education at Cleveland State University where he earned a master's degree in Consumer and Industrial Research Psychology and a bachelor's degree in Nursing. Tim was a talented photographer and also enjoyed playing the piano, skills he improved upon every chance he could. He loved to see new places and chose the profession of a traveling registered nurse after his first nursing job at the Cleveland Clinic. He took assignments at hospitals all over the country, working in neurological and neurosurgical intensive care units. He eventually found his home in Phoenix, surrounded by beautiful landscapes to explore and photograph, endless outdoor activities, and cultural diversity. Even during the struggles of his treatment, he continued to pursue the joys of life and share his passion with family and friends. The world has lost a truly unique and special person, but Tim's memory will continue to live on with those whose lives he touched. In the spirit of this, and in lieu of flowers or a traditional service, a memorial project is being organized in his name to honor his love of life, adventure, and exploration. Contributions are welcome and more information will become available on social media or http://www.timmeininger.com. Arrangements entrusted to Tobias Funeral Home Englewood Chapel. Messages of support to Timothy's family may be made at: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary