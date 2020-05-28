|
O'CONNOR, Timothy Robert 75, of Middletown, died on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Middletown on March 2, 1945 to parents, Robert and Frances (Price) O'Connor. He is survived by his wife, Carol; daughter, Tina (Jason) Kunkel, of Cincinnati; son, Brian (Jenna) O'Connor of Spokane, WA; sister, Barbara (Paul) Donley of Hendersonville, TN; daughter-in-law of the heart, Nikki O'Connor of Lincoln, NE; grandsons, Quincy Kunkel and Robert O'Connor; and two nieces and their families. A graduate of Middletown High School, he also attended classes at Miami University-Middletown, took specialized classes at Armco, and earned an associate degree from Hocking College. He was employed by Armco Steel and retired from technical repair in 1999 after 35 years of service. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy in the Pacific Theater, including Vietnam. He enjoyed being outdoors, especially fishing at Caeser's Creek and in Wisconsin, walking his dogs, growing tomatoes, and working in the prettiest yard in the block. A Memorial Service will be Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd, Middletown. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1:00 - 2:00 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to Northern Lights Sled Dog Rescue, P.O. Box 7281, Greenwood, IN 46142 - OR - Hospice Care of Middletown, 4418 Lewis St., Suite B, Middletown, OH 45044.
Published in Journal-News on May 28, 2020