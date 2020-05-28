|
|
PRICE, Timothy Dee Beloved husband of Laura Price for 32 years, Loving father of Alan (Nicole) Price and Ronald (Briagenn Adams) Price. Son of Diane Price and the late Frederick Dale Price. Brother of Scott (Amanda) Price and LeeAnn (Jeff) Spieles. Uncle to many, friends with everyone. Passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 at the age of 57, after a long cancer battle. Memorial Visitation to be held at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6410 Cincinnati-Dayton Rd., Liberty Twp., OH 45044 on Saturday, May 30, 2020 from 1 p.m. until time of Memorial Service at 2:30 p.m. Video link for the service will be available shortly after 3 pm online at HodappFuneralHome.com for all friends and family who wish to join remotely.
Published in Journal-News on May 28, 2020