Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Jacob's Lutheran Church
213 E. Central Avenue
Miamisburg, OH
Timothy Schram


1959 - 2019
SCHRAM, Timothy "Tim" 60, of Miamisburg, passed away on Wednesday August 7, 2019. He was born May 24, 1959 in Cleveland, Ohio. Tim grew up in Miamisburg and went to Miamisburg Schools. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his friends. He loved going to Cherokee, North Carolina every chance he and his wife had. He loved his dogs and he leaves behind his beloved Dakota Sioux. Tim is survived by his wife Cathleen "Harley" Schram and parents Dale and Elnora (Carbaugh) Schram. He is also survived by several family members in Pennsylvania, Florida, New York and Virginia. Tim had a special niece Emma Flores of Miamisburg; three special nephews, Aadyn Vernier, Jayce Vernier and Larry Vernier Jr. and many extended family and friends. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5 8 p.m. on Tuesday in the GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday August 14, 2019 in St. Jacob's Lutheran Church, 213 E. Central Avenue, Miamisburg with Rev. Michael G. Hout officiating. Burial will be in Hillgrove Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 9, 2019
