SINGLETON, Timothy Winston Born May 29th, 1952, went home to be with his Lord on Tuesday, May 1st, 2019. He passed away at Hospice, under the loving care of the Hospice caregivers. Tim was a lifelong resident of Dayton, Ohio. He graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1970 and went on to earn a degree as a teacher from the University of Dayton, where he majored in Communications. His greatest passion was music and his most amazing attribute was his ability to bring happiness , humor and laughter into every situation. Tim lived life to the fullest. He loved everyone, and everyone loved him. He unselfishly donated his body for research to the Wright State Anatomical Gift program. He was preceded in death by his parents James and Dorothy Singleton, brother James (Junior) Singleton, sister Norma Singleton, and cherished aunts: Naomi, Della, Mary, and Emiline. Left behind to celebrate his return to his Heavenly Father is his loving sister Penny ( James ) Irby, sister in law Gloria Singleton, nieces Karmen ( Katon ) Coffee, Kimberly English, Erin Taylor, and nephews James and Brian Singleton, Mark ( Angie ) Singleton, and lifelong friends: Brenda Weaver, Michelle Lewis, Rhonda Taylor, Bernita Woods and many others too numerous to list, along with special newfound friends who lovingly cared for Tim throughout his illness: Paula, Lawrence, Megan and Natalie. A memorial service is being planned for the future . Friends and family will be notified of the place and the time. Life is precious, and Tim chose to live life to the fullest... he will be dearly missed by everyone whose life he touched. Published in Dayton Daily News on May 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary