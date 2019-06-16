SUTTMILLER, Timothy Was called home to be with the Lord on Monday, June 10, 2019 at the age of 72. Tim was born in Dayton, Ohio to Theodore and Dorothy Suttmiller. Tim was active in his church and was always able to brighten your day with a joke or story. He had a heart to serve and spent one of his final days showing God's love to victims of the recent tornadoes. Tim adored history. Among his favorite topics were the Civil War and his beloved hometown of Dayton. His creativity shined through in his woodworking. He blessed his relatives and friends with unique Christmas ornaments and decorations that were sculpted with care. Tim also loved to cook. Over the years, he made countless birthday cakes, batches of chili, and other culinary creations. Throughout his life, Tim touched the hearts of those who knew him and he will continue to impact them long after he is gone. He is loved and will be greatly missed. Tim joins his parents Ted and Dottie in Heaven and is survived by his brother Tom Suttmiller, his sisters Judith Wolfe and Barbara Murtaugh, four nephews, three nieces, two great-nephews, and eleven great-nieces. A celebration of Tim's life will be held Friday, June 21st at Living Hope Church 1150 West Spring Valley Centerville. Please come and have one more "Breakfast with Tim" at 9:30am with a memorial service to follow at 11am. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Dayton Foodbank (thefoodbankdayton.org) to honor Tim's servant heart. Published in Dayton Daily News on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary