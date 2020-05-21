|
WHITAKER, Timothy Louis 55, died Friday May 15, 2020 in Lexington, KY.He is survived by his wife Connie Moore Whitaker; mother, Ann Cornett of Richmond, KY; sister, Barbie (James) Snow of Danville, KY; children, Chris (Nikki) Whitaker of Paris, KY, Debbie (Lainey) Brown of Hamilton, OH, Bertha (Jacob) Whitaker of Westchester, OH. Amanda (John) Whitaker of Hamilton, OH, David (April) Whitaker of Cincinnati, OH, Kaytlyan (Chance) Rosenbalm of Trenton, OH and Storm Whitaker; stepchildren, Leslie Meadows and Joshua Rison; eleven grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 PM Thursday May 21, 2020 at the Lusk-McFarland Funeral Home by Rev. Robert Means. Burial will follow in the Jacksonville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until the hour of service at the funeral home. The arrangements were entrusted to the Lusk-McFarland Funeral Home, 1120 Main St., Paris, KY 40361.
Published in Journal-News on May 21, 2020