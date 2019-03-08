|
WHITE, Timothy Dale Age 64 of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019. He was born June 29, 1954 in Dayton, Ohio the son of Calvin and Thelma White. He is preceded in death by his father, Calvin White. Tim will be missed by his mother, Thelma White; brother, Ted (Jessica) White; sister, Judy (Albert) Thompson; aunt, Shirley (Barry) Knox; numerous nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Monday, March 11, 2019 from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12 p.m. at St. John's United Church of Christ, 515 E. 3rd St., Dayton, OH, Rev. Dr. Adam Wirrig, officiating. Burial Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements by Newcomer North Chapel. Visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory of Tim or a condolence to his family.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 8, 2019