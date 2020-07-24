CASS (Stewart), Tina Mae Tina left this life peacefully on July 20th surrounded with love from family, friends and her adoring husband after a brave and courageous battle with cancer. Tina was born June 3, 1957, to Marjorie and Raymond Stewart. She attended Harman Elementary and graduated from Oakwood HS in 1976. She obtained a degree from the University of Cincinnati. Tina was an owner and the Office Manager of the best restaurant in Dayton, the Oakwood Club, started by her parents in 1962. She took great pride in the family business and the quality of service and success she and Lance have achieved since taking over. Tina thought of all who worked with her as her extended family. Her presence and personality will be sorely missed there by Lance, her co-workers and the patrons. Tina was the very definition of fun-loving, she had an infectious positive attitude that made her a joy to be with. If you had the pleasure to spend time with her, or attend her parties, you will always remember her and the good times you had with her. She was a sweet, compassionate and wonderful person, who will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Preceded in death by her parents; sister, Candy; in-laws, Dr. William and Peggy Cass; and sister-in-law, Suzi. She is survived by her brothers, Lance Stewart and Grant Stewart (Mary); sister-in-law, Cass Cannon; and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her husband, William O. Cass, Jr. (Bill), who worshipped her and cherished every second he spent with her. They were inseparable as they journeyed through life and met every challenge united, supporting and loving each other. Together for 43 years and married for 34 years, no couple was ever a better fit for each other or loved one another more. Special thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff at Kettering Hospital, Radiation Oncology and Kettering Cancer Center for the compassion and magnificent care they provided Tina. They made an unbearable situation bearable and will remember her for her colorful masks. We are indebted to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton
for the services it provided and nurses Melissa and Terri for the excellent and tender care they gave Tina. We also thank our dear friend and doctor, Dr. Barry Taylor, for his professional care, advice and emotional support and friends Paula and Andrew for their unwavering help, love and dedication to Tina. Donations can be made on Tina's behalf to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton
, 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420. There will be a private family burial and a celebration of Tina's life will be scheduled at a date to be determined. Further information is available at the website of Schlientz & Moore Funeral Home.