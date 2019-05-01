Dayton Daily News Obituaries
Tina CHAFFIN Obituary
CHAFFIN, Tina G. Passed away in the early morning of April 28, 2019, sleeping peacefully in her home. Tina is survived by a big loving family, her son; A. J. Johnson, her daughter; Sharise Riggle, her sister, Nickie Davis, her mother; Linda Mills, three grandsons Xavier, Xa'Lyn and Xander her nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and her best friend of nearly 30 years; Rondia Russell. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5:00PM until 8:00PM Friday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZEHCMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 1, 2019
