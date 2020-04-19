|
DAVIS, Tina Marie 52, of Centerville, Ohio passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020. Her husband, Edward Davis, whom she married October 6, 2001, survives. Mrs. Davis was born October 4, 1967 in Dayton, Ohio, daughter of Barbara Coleman Teague of Centerville, Ohio and Richard Hofacker of Bellbrook, Ohio. She had worked as a dialysis technician in Xenia and Moraine, Ohio. In addition to her husband, and parents, Tina is survived by a daughter, Jamie (Zack) Williams of Wilmington, Ohio; two sons, James (Rebekah) Pullin of Morrow, Ohio and Jonathon (Faith) Pullin of Midland, Ohio; two sisters, Yvonne Wallace and Linda Roberts; a half-sister, Christine (Mike) McGuire; a stepbrother, Gary Henger; and seven grandchildren, Kenny Pullin, Makaylee Pullin, Tyler Williams, Alexis Pullin, Paiton Pullin, Natalee Pullin, and Malakai Pullin. She was preceded in death by her grandson, James Edward Pullin IV. Immediate services will be held at the convenience of the family. A public celebration of Tina's life will be announced later. Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, Wilmington, Ohio is serving the family. For more information or to leave a note of condolence visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 19, 2020