DENLINGER (Eakes), Tina Ellen Age 53 of Union, passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019. She was a graduate of Northmont High School class of 1983. Tina had been working at Englewood Health and Rehab and also worked at the former Sunshine Gardens in Union. She had been attending Christian Life Center. Tina enjoyed finding homes for rescued cats, gardening, flowers and riding on the Harley with her husband. She is survived by her husband of 31 years: Kirk Denlinger, mother: Barbara Eakes of Englewood, brother: John (Tracey) Eakes of Lewisburg, mother-in-law: Doris Denlinger of Clayton, brother-in-law: Scott (Karen) Denlinger of Lewisburg, nieces and nephews: Zach, Cody and Alexis Eakes, Ashley (Matt) Frazee, Garrett (Jessica) Denlinger, great nieces, great nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father: Walter Eakes and father-in-law: Paul Denlinger. Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Interment will follow the service at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's or to the . Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary