DUFFY (Afanador), Tina Lousie June 13, 1958 March 13, 2019 Age 60, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. She was a Nail Technician for over 30 years, specializing in Nail Art (hand painting). Art, music, her children and grandchildren were her passion. Her quick wit and sense of humor were infectious which sparked so many giggles that will carry on for eternity. She had a heart of gold and will be missed by all who knew her. She is preceded in death by her parents, Carlos and Gloria Afanador, and her sister, Annette Afanador. She is survived by her husband, Rick (St. Petersburg, FL), daughter and son-in law: Danielle and Scott Johnson (Clayton, OH), son: Rick Duffy (St. Petersburg, FL), grandchildren: Aliyah, Mason, and Avery, sisters: Carol Afanador (Sarasota, FL) and Lisa and husband Jim Turner (Paducah, KY), brothers: Craig Afanador (Townville, SC), Brian Afanador (Marietta, GA), and David Afanador and Ann Belliveau (Cleveland, OH), numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Family will receive friends at the Soft Rock Caf?, 877 East Franklin St. in Centerville, OH on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 1-4 pm. A Celebration of Life will take place at Madeira Beach, Florida at a later date. Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 20, 2019