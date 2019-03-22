HENSLEY, Tina D. 53, of Springfield, passed away on March 17, 2019 in her home. She was born on March 6, 1966, in Springfield the daughter of the late James W. Hawke and Eldean (Hay) McDaniel. She enlisted in 1986 in the United States Air Force served our country for 26 years from the Air National Guard 178th Wing, at the rank of Master Sergeant. During her service she worked closely with the pilot training program and served a combat tour in Qatar. Tina loved spending time with her family and friends, cooking, gardening, and big gatherings at her home. She is survived by four children: Brad Conley, Marvin (Brandy) Summers, Jillian (Bill) Purtee, and Peter (Tracey) Conley; four siblings: Jim (Ann) Hawke, Joe Hawke, Tony Hawke and Patti (Charlie) Lloyd; grandchildren: Aaron, Emily, Lydia, Tanner, Abby, Kate, Ethan, Chloe, Isaac, Daniel and Isabelle; step mother, Linda Hawke and several nieces and nephews and many special friends. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019 from 5-8:00 p.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME where services will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Charlie Wertz officiating. Burial will follow in the Dayton National Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary