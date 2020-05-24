Home

Tina KESLER

Tina KESLER Obituary
KESLER, Tina Marie 62, passed away Monday May 11, 2020 in her Miamisburg home. She was born on August 14, 1957 and was a 1975 graduate of Northmont High School. Tina was preceded in death by her parents Howard and Eleanor Kesler and by her brother Brad. She is survived by her children and grandchildren, Tiffany (Josh) Hopkins, Jonah, Rosie and Trent (Brittney) Purnhagen, Emma, Trace, Tatum, Tegan; along with siblings, Randy (Christie) Kesler, Ginny (George) Aldora and Jeremy J. Kesler. A celebration of Tina's life will be held at a later date. Please share memories and condolences at prestoncharlesfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 24, 2020
