TINA LETSCHE
LETSCHE, Tina D.

Tina D. Letsche age 65 of Trenton passed away on Saturday November 14, 2020. She was born in Middletown, OH, the daughter of the late Herschal and June (nee Hoskins) Lovely. In 1974 she married the love of her life John Letsche. Tina was a registered nurse for Fort Hamilton Hospital and many area nursing homes. She loved her nursing work with the elderly. Tina loved gardening and flowers. Tina loved rescuing animals and giving them the love they deserve. She is survived by her loving husband of over 46 years John Letsche; two beautiful children Amy (Jimmy) Manning and Brad Letsche; one grandson Devin Manning; one brother Kenny (the late Helen) Willoughby; two sisters Judy (Ben) Caudill and Gladys (Jimmy) Hurte; two nephews Jerel (Ticia) Caudill and Chad (Amanda) Caudill; one great-niece and one great-nephew. She also leaves behind many other family and close friends. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Private burial will take place at Hickory Flat Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations

may be made to Joseph Legacy Rescue at www.josephlegacyrescue.org/donations or PO BOX 3 Middletown, OH 45402 or to Animal Friends Humane Society at www.animalfriendshs.org or 1820 Princeton Rd., Hamilton, Ohio 45011. Online condolences may be made at


www.websterfuneralhomes.com



Published in Journal-News on Nov. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
513-942-3293
