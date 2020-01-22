Home

Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
838 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-1564
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
5:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
7:00 PM
Tina Sanders


1965 - 2020
Tina Sanders Obituary
SANDERS, Tina M. 55, of Springfield, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, January 18, 2020. She was born January 1, 1965 in Springfield, the daughter of Paul and Sheryl Jones. Tina worked at Hobby Lobby for over 20 years. She loved being a mom, grandmother, great-grandmother and wife, being with and taking care of her family brought her so much joy. Tina is survived by her husband of 37 years Mike; mother Sheryl Jones; children Steven (Tiffany) Sanders, Tim Sanders and Michelle (Andraez Howard) Sanders; brother Scott Jones; sister Krista Jones; grandchildren Brittney Sanders, Maddy Bailey and Kaedynce Howard; great-grandson Collin Muncy, Jr.; several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father Paul Jones. Visitation will be Friday from 5-7 PM in Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home, with a funeral service to honor Tina beginning at 7:00 PM. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jan. 22, 2020
