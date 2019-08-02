|
SEARS, Tina Age 80, of Franklin, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Ohio Hospice of Butler and Warren County. She was born July 12, 1939 in Middletown, OH to Ernest and Mary (Palmer) Patrick. She was a homemaker. Tina is survived by her daughter. Kathy Pierce of Franklin; grandchildren, Charles Pierce of Colerain, Stephanie (Justin) Reece of Trenton, Heather (Charles) Farran of Texas, Samantha Babcock of Miamisburg; 8 great- grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles Sears; daughter, Karen Babcock; brother, Stephen Patrick; sister, Beverly Cast. Visitation will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 11:00-12:00 pm at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, OH 45005. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 12:00 pm at the funeral home with close friend, Sharon Warmoth officiating. Interment will be held at Woodside Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Hospice of Butler and Warren County, 5940 Long Meadow Drive, Middletown, OH 45005 or , 644 Linn Street, #1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 2, 2019