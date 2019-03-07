TACKETT, Tina L. 55, of Xenia passed away on Monday March 4, 2019 at Hospitality Healthcare of Xenia. She was born on March 29, 1963. She was proceeded in death by her mother, Doris Junitia (Shaw) Tackett. Tina was known for encouraging others and loving her Lord and Savior. She had a beautiful voice and enjoyed drawing and coloring. She is survived by her daughter; Trina Jones, six siblings; Deborah Windon, Vicky Darlene (Joe) Pickins, Suzie Harris, Adrian (Joe) Hurry, Tammy Callison, Del (Emmalou) Goodwin, and Dwayne Tackett as well as many nieces and nephews. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 5-7pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of Tina's life will be held on Monday at 10am with Pastor Kenny Ronk officiating. Burial will follow in Cedarville North Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy may be made to the family at www.littletonandrue.com Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary