Titus McGRAW
Titus McGRAW Obituary
McGRAW, Titus H. Age 78, passed peacefully away to be with the Lord on April 18, 2019, at the Kansas University Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas. He was born in Middletown, Ohio to the late Carl Henry and Glenna Wilma (Stangel) McGraw. He is survived by his wife of nearly 49 years, Ursula McGraw; son, Christopher; brothers, Cedric McGraw and wife Melody, Lloyd McGraw and wife Jane; sister, June McGraw; and other family members. "Ty", as he was known by family and friends, left Ohio many years ago as a bright-eyed young man to see the world, but he always remained a boy from Ohio at heart. A graveside service with military honors will be held at 9:30 AM at the Dayton National Cemetery. Services are entrusted to GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 2, 2019
