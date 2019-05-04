|
BENNETT, Toby C. Born March 16, 1934 in Union Town, AL to Tobbie and Ella Bennett. Passed away April 28, 2019 age 85. He is survived by four: Tony Bennett, Mark Bennett, Todd Bennett (Madolyn), and Andre Bennett, grandfather of 3, great-grandfather of 2, a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 11am until time of service12pm at United Missionary Baptist Church, 719 18th Ave, Middletown, Ohio, Rev. Gregory Tyus, Pastor. Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel. Donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com
Published in Journal-News on May 4, 2019