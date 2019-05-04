Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Toby BENNETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Toby BENNETT

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Toby BENNETT Obituary
BENNETT, Toby C. Born March 16, 1934 in Union Town, AL to Tobbie and Ella Bennett. Passed away April 28, 2019 age 85. He is survived by four: Tony Bennett, Mark Bennett, Todd Bennett (Madolyn), and Andre Bennett, grandfather of 3, great-grandfather of 2, a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 11am until time of service12pm at United Missionary Baptist Church, 719 18th Ave, Middletown, Ohio, Rev. Gregory Tyus, Pastor. Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel. Donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com
Published in Journal-News on May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.