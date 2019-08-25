|
THOMAS, Toby D. Age 44, of Dayton passed away unexpectedly on August 20, 2019. He is preceded in death by grandparents, James Thomas Sr. and Lula A. Thomas. Toby leaves to cherish his memory: mother, Patricia A. Davis; sister, Sharita (Michael) Cospy; sons, Deshawn Thomas, Davion Carlton and Ronald Bell; best friend, Anthony "Bone" Hurston, and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., TUESDAY, August 27, 2019 at THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave., with Elder Joseph Clements, officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment: Shiloh Park Cemetery. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 25, 2019