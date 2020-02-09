Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Todd BEACH

Todd BEACH Obituary
BEACH, Todd Louis 32, of Donnelsville, died on January 22, 2020. He was born on January 29, 1987, in Columbus. Todd graduated from Tecumseh High School and attended Wittenberg University as well as Wright State University. He was an accomplished race car driver with Beach Boys Motor Sports and basically loved anything FAST. Todd was an avid golfer and regularly enjoyed a friendly game of basketball and baseball. He is survived by his parents Judie and Ted Beach of Donnelsville, brother Teddy Beach, sister Dawn Campbell, nieces Madison Burkitt and Cassidy Campbell as well as great nephew, Corey Joe Ohlinger. Todd was preceded in death by his brothers Joel Campbell and Walt "JR" Campbell. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, from 1-3:00 p.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Graveside services will follow in the Beach Family Section of Donnelsville Cemetery. A Life Celebration will be held at 5:00 p.m. Saturday the 22nd at Windy Knoll Golf Club (The Derby Banquet Hall). Online expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com. In lieu of flowers please send donations in Todd's name to McKinley Hall (Springfield) or a .
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 9, 2020
