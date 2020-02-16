|
|
BEACH, Todd Louis 32, of Donnelsville, died on January 22, 2020. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, from 1-3:00 p.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Graveside services will follow in the Beach Family Section of Donnelsville Cemetery. A Life Celebration will be held at 5:00 p.m. Saturday the 22nd at Windy Knoll Golf Club (The Derby Banquet Hall). Online expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com. In lieu of flowers please send donations in Todd's name to McKinley Hall (Springfield) or a .
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 16, 2020