More Obituaries for Todd BUSHBAUM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Todd BUSHBAUM

Todd BUSHBAUM Obituary
BUSHBAUM, Todd Paul 46, of Centerville, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 28, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Dean and stepfather David Deas. Todd is survived by his wife, Angi; daughter, Madison; mother, Mary Jo; brothers, Scott Bushbaum and David Graeme (Karla) Deas. Family will greet friends 4:00-7:00 pm on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Schlientz-Moore & Reis Life Celebrations, 1632 Wayne Ave., Dayton. Words of encouragement may be sent to www.reislegacycenter.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 3, 2019
