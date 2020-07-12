1/1
Todd HUFF
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Todd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HUFF, Todd C. Age 52, of Port Richey, Florida, formerly of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on June 15, 2020. He was born on October 23, 1967, to Roger (Karen) Huff and the late Janice Huff. He is survived by his daughters, Amanda (Andy) McClain and Amber Wilson; his father and step-mother, Roger & Karen Huff; brothers, Greg (Rachel), Barry (Missy) and Doug (Amy) Huff; as well as his beloved grandchildren: Alivia McClain, Kyson McClain, Brielle Rohrs, Paxton Rohrs and Natalie Donald. A gathering of friends and family will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. until a celebration of his life beginning at 12:30 p.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved