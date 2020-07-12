HUFF, Todd C. Age 52, of Port Richey, Florida, formerly of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on June 15, 2020. He was born on October 23, 1967, to Roger (Karen) Huff and the late Janice Huff. He is survived by his daughters, Amanda (Andy) McClain and Amber Wilson; his father and step-mother, Roger & Karen Huff; brothers, Greg (Rachel), Barry (Missy) and Doug (Amy) Huff; as well as his beloved grandchildren: Alivia McClain, Kyson McClain, Brielle Rohrs, Paxton Rohrs and Natalie Donald. A gathering of friends and family will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. until a celebration of his life beginning at 12:30 p.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store