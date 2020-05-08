Home

Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Todd KING Obituary
KING, Todd Andre' 47, of Springfield, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 3, 2020. Todd was born to Patricia Scott and the late Anthony King. Todd is survived by his sons; Dorian (Maggie) Byers, Todd Jr. and Tre'von King; his significant other of many years, Ebony Baker; mother, Patricia Scott; siblings, Brandon King, Jovan (Jade) King, Quiana King, Ivy (Walter) Hodges, Brian Scott, Scott King and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and many friends. Todd was preceded in death by his son Tyree Anthony King whom he missed so much; his father Anthony King; grandparents, Ollie and Donald Scott, Helen Humphrey and Wesley King. Private services will be held for the family. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 8, 2020
