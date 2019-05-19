POWELL, Todd Beverly Passed from this life on April 15, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. Todd was born on December 15, 1957 to William A. Powell and Marietta McAdoo Powell, both of whom are deceased. He was also preceded in death by his brothers William and Peter Powell; his sister Deana Powell Creighton. He graduated from Jefferson Township High School in 1975 and attended Ohio University in Athens. A proud native of Dayton, Todd worked for Wright Patterson Air Force Base for 27 years before retiring. He leaves behind his brother Craig Powell (Tonianne) and his three children: Ariana Powell, Kristin Powell Harris (Kenny) and Camron Powell. He also has three grandsons: KaMari, KamRon and KamAron Cooke. He will certainly be missed by a host of family and friends. The family thanks all who assisted Todd during his illness. Memorial services 3:00 P.M., Sunday, May 26, 2019 All Nations Bible Fellowship, 3805 Kings Highway. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ohio's . HHRoberts.com Published in Dayton Daily News on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary