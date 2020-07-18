1/
Todd SCHAEFFER
SCHAEFFER, Todd Alan Age 45, of Washington Township, OH, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020. A memorial service will be held Monday, July 20, at Fairhaven Church, 637 E. Whipp Rd., Centerville, at 2:00 pm with a public visitation to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Todd Schaeffer Support Fund, c/o Fifth Third Bank, 1032 Patterson Rd., Dayton, OH 45420. For complete condolences and remembrances, please visit www.routsong.com. A link to the live streamed services will be added to Todd's Tribute Wall found at www.routsong.com. SERVICES IN CARE OF ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, CENTERVILLE.

Published in Dayton Daily News from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Fairhaven Church
Funeral services provided by
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
81 North Main St
Centerville, OH 45459
(937) 293-4137
