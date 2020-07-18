SCHAEFFER, Todd Alan Age 45, of Washington Township, OH, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020. A memorial service will be held Monday, July 20, at Fairhaven Church, 637 E. Whipp Rd., Centerville, at 2:00 pm with a public visitation to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Todd Schaeffer Support Fund, c/o Fifth Third Bank, 1032 Patterson Rd., Dayton, OH 45420. For complete condolences and remembrances, please visit www.routsong.com
. A link to the live streamed services will be added to Todd's Tribute Wall found at www.routsong.com
. SERVICES IN CARE OF ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, CENTERVILLE.