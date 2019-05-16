BEDELL, Sr., Brother Tom Age 86, took his wings Thursday, May 9, 2019. Born April 29, 1933 in Opelika, AL, Tom was adopted by the late John and Josephine Foster, and after the death of Mr. Foster, his mother remarried Willie Bedell. When he was 45 years old, he met his birth mother, Bessie Mahone-Williams. He was a veteran of the U. S. Marine Corps. He was an active member of Corinthian Baptist Church. He was a founding member of Concerned Christian Men and a member of the Tuskegee Airmen, Inc. He married Josie Aldridge in 1955. Preceded in death by daughters, Sharon Ann and Chandra Dion Bedell; brothers, Dewey Bedell, Cal Foster, Sr., Richard Glenn; sister, Elsie Boyd. He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Tom Bedell, Jr. (Pamela), Cynthia Maria Bedell, Veronica Bedell-Nevels (Daniel); sister, Viola Colquitt (Frank); brother, John Lewis Williams (Patricia); granddaughters; Michelle Ecton, Ashley, Brooke and Danielle Onyia (Dychi Givens), Alexis Partee, Chelsea Elliott (Daryl), Cynthia, Olivia and Lauren Bedell; 4 great granddaughters, 1 great grandson; nephew, Cal Sidney Foster, Jr. (Delores); a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Home going service 12 noon Friday May 17, 2019 at Corinthian Baptist Church, 700 S. James H. McGee Blvd. Rev. Dr. P.E Henderson Jr. officiating. Visitation 10 am-12 pm. Family will receive friends 11 am-12 pm. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Concerned Christian Men Scholarship at Sinclair Community College or to the Erma L. Jones Scholarship Fund at Corinthian Baptist Church, and/or the Mustard Seed Foundation, in the name of Tom Bedell, Sr. Published in Dayton Daily News on May 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary