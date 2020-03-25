|
BURNS, Tom Wade At the age of four, Tom Burns fell out of a car cruising down the road at 40 mph. Miraculously, he survived with just a bad case of road rash and a broken bone or two. Such an accident might have caused some to forever fear cars, but for Tom, this calamity merely forged his lifelong determination to never be a passenger again. Tom loved to drive. From cruising the streets of Ross in the 1950's to recent adventures that found him and his wife Kathy crisscrossing the U.S. in an RV, Tom was perhaps most happy when he was behind a wheel. While the open road forever beckoned, he reliably found joy in mowing the endless acres of grass on the family farm in Ross, where he retired after a career of selling cars in California. Tom and Kathy met in California 29 years ago and Kathy always said she knew the first time she saw him that he was her Paul Newman. He was a lover of his legal thrillers, daily crossword puzzles, NASCAR and any gathering of family and friends. He "told it like it was" but with a smile and is fondly remembered for his banter, compassion and sense of humor. In their many travels together, Tom and Kathy visited over 20 National Parks across the U.S. and Canada, sometimes in RV caravans with best friends. Tom graduated from Ross High School in 1956 and then attended Ohio University where he was an All American swimmer. A United States Army Veteran, he served in the Korean DMZ in the early 1960's . As a member of the Military Police Canine Unit he trained German Shepherds, only to later succumb to the charms of his beloved Chihuahua lapdogs. Tom Wade Burns died on March 22, 2020 at his country home in Ross, Ohio. Born on November 9, 1938, he was the son of the late Frances and Wade Burns. He is survived by his loving wife Katherine Burns; son Tom Burns (Candace); daughter Kelly Urban (Michael) and step-daughter Shelly Belew (Thomas); sister Nancy Burns Strause; nephews David Strause and Brian Strause (Amy); and ten grandchildren: Wade, Cass, Brittany, Marcus, Aaron, Logan, Rachel, Brikell, Jessica and Dylan; dear-friends-closer-than-brothers Terry Hair (Nancy) and Richard Murphy (Donna); and cousin Todd Luedtke. The family wishes to thank the staff of for their exceptional care in his final days. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to -Hamilton Unit, 4360 Cooper Road, Cincinnati OH 45242. Once friends and family can safely gather, Tom's life will be celebrated on the Burns family farm. Please visit www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com to share memories and condolences.
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 25, 2020