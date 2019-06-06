CURRY, Tom A. Age 58, a longtime resident of Ross, Ohio passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Sugarcreek, Ohio. He was born on February 7, 1961 in Hamilton, Ohio the son of Aaron and Marilyn (Miller) Curry. In 1979, he graduated from Ross High School. On July 6, 1991 he married Tonja Maupin at the Curry Farm in Okeana, Ohio. Tom was an owner, along with longtime friend Jimmy Parrett, in the company All Pro Pest Control. He was active in Ross Community sports, coaching in MRAA, Ross Little Pro, and the Ross Community Basketball League. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting, fishing, and playing golf. He was a part of the Thursday night golf league at Circling Hills and played with his golfing buddy, Bill Miller for over 25 years. He is survived by his wife, Tonja Curry; his father, Aaron Curry; two sons, Zak (Stephanie) Curry and Cody Curry; three brothers, Hal, Steve, and Doug Curry; his brothers by bond, Larry, Leo, Bob, Danny and Jerry Minges; and many other loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Marilyn Curry. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH on Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 2 5 pm. Funeral services will be on Monday at 11 am at the funeral home. If desired, memorials may be made to the ALS Association, 1170 Old Henderson Road, Suite 221, Columbus, OH 43220. Online condolences may be made at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com. Published in Journal-News on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary