GERSTNER, Tom J. Age 83, of Huber Heights, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019 at his residence. Tom was retired from WPAFB after 27 years, a member of St. Peter Catholic Church and an Army Veteran. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert A. & Stella Gerstner and brothers, Max, James, Gilbert & John. Tom is survived by his brother, Robert E.. of St. Marys; sisters-in-laws, Frances Gerstner of Springboro and Nickolae Gerstner of CA; 14 nieces and nephews, Ann Marburger, Susan Pape, John Gerstner, Nancy Warner, Ruth Gerstner, Mary Gerstner, Bruce Gerstner, Jean Renbarger, Catherine Gerstner, Janet Keenan, George Gerstner, Lawrence Gerstner, Elaine Marshall, Anthony Gerstner ; numerous great nieces & great nephews; other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, June 10, 2019 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road with Father Tony Cutcher, Celebrant. Interment at Calvary Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Family will receive friends at the church on Monday from 10 AM until 11 AM. Arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 9, 2019