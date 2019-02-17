HELSINGER, Tom 83, of Lebanon, died Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at The Woodlands of Middletown. He was born in Middletown on July 3, 1935 to parents Ralph and Elizabeth (Bogan) Helsinger. Tom was the owner/operator of Helsinger Plumbing & Heating. He was a hard-working man who was a wonderful cook. He loved Michigan, spending time at Prairie Lake and fishing. He was a fan of sprint cars and "back-in-the-day" NASCAR. Mr. Helsinger is survived by his sons, Tom (Debbie) Helsinger Jr. & Steve Helsinger; daughters, Deborah E. (Jim) Rider & Vickie Marshall; five grandchildren, Daniel Helsinger, Brittany Allen, Tiffany Marshall, Adrienne Guzman & Libby Rider; five great grandchildren; and longtime companion, Pauleen Follmer. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Tami Agee; parents; and sister, Nancy Bogan. A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 11:30 am at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd., Middletown with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 am 11:30 am at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial donations be made to the /Greater Cincinnati Chapter, 644 Linn St.,Suite 1026, Cincinnati, Ohio 45203. Please sign the guestbook online at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com Published in Journal-News on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary