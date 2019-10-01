|
LECKRONE, Tom Age 73, of Dayton, passed away at home with his family by his side on Saturday, September 28, 2019. Tom was born on April 19, 1946 in Dayton, to the late George & Middie Leckrone. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, George Nelson Leckrone II and Donald Leckrone. Tom is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Margaret "Peggy" Leckrone; sons, Thomas A. Leckrone II, George Nelson "Pete" Leckrone III and Kenny (Debra) Leckrone; granddaughter, Vivian; grandson, Thomas A. Leckrone III; sister, Judie Leckrone; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 5-7 pm at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd, Kettering, OH 45439. The service will follow at 7 pm, with Pastor Taylor Warren officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tom's memory to Ohio's . To send a special message please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 1, 2019