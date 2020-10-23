1/1
TOM OWENS
1950 - 2020
OWENS, Tom

Age 69, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born November 4, 1950, to Oakley and Betty (Henry) Owens in Middletown, OH. He was a member of Liberty Heights Church and was a supervisor at USUI for 15 years, retiring in 2017. He loved to watch college football and was a great fan of Ohio State Buckeye's and the Cleveland Browns. He was a beloved husband, father, papaw and brother. He had a unique sense of humor and was loved by all that met him. Tom is survived by his wife of 34 years, Reva Owens; children, Kelli (Shawn) Watson, Amber Tillison both of Lebanon, OH, and Christina Owens of Middletown, OH; grandchildren, Micah, Aaron, & Lydia Watson, Reagan & McKinley Tillison, Tre & Cobe Calhoun, Breanna, Dalton & Dakota Owens and great-grandson, Johnathan Callen Jr.; sister, Sandy (Dave) Taylor of Middletown, OH; sister-in-law, Dottie Barker of Lebanon, OH, and brother-in-law, Jim (Deborah) Ratliff of Knoxville, TN. He was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Thomas James Owens. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020, from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave. The Celebration of Life service will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at 10:00 am at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Butler County Memorial Park. Contributions may be made to Compassus Hospice or American Heart

Assoc. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore. GO BROWNS





Published in Journal-News on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home
OCT
27
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home
