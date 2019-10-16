|
MYERS, Tommie Lee On Thursday, September 26th, 2019, Tommie Lee Myers, loving father of 2 children, passed away at the age of 72. Tom was born on November 1st, 1946. He was a graduate of Miami University and spent most of his professional years as a teacher and guidance counselor at Northmont City Schools in Clayton, Ohio. He raised two sons, Chad and Casey. Tom had a passion for athletics, both as a player and a coach. He touched countless lives coaching children of all ages in numerous sports. Upon retirement, he relocated to The Villages, Florida and immediately picked up any ball, bat, racquet or club he could get his hands on. He finished his various playing careers with exactly 1,700 softball hits, a perfect 300 bowling game, and 4 holes-in-one over 17 years of playing in The Villages. He was known for his kind spirit and willingness to help any friend. Tom was preceded in death by his father Joseph. He is survived by his mother Virginia, his children Chad (Katie) and Casey (Ariana), his brother Jim and his sister Bonnie, his five grandchildren William, Charles, Harper, Benjamin and Maximus, several nieces and nephews, and his girlfriend Jan. A Celebration of Life will be at the Meadowbrook Country club in Clayton on October 20th from 1-4 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The at .
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 16, 2019