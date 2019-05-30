HENRY Jr., Tommy Lee Born August 9, 1971 passed away unexpectedly on May 25, 2019 at Soin Medical Center. He was a 1989 Stebbins High School Graduate, a Mechanic, Baseball Coach of RABA for over Fifteen years, a father and Grandfather. He was most recently a mechanic for the City of Fairborn. Tommy is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Vickie Wallace (McCarroll) and his grandparents, James and Alma Jean McCarroll. Tommy is survived by his wife Betsey, sons Benjamin (Marrisa), Thomas James (Alexis), Lucas (Macey) and Carson, grandchildren Makinsley, MaKenna, Juliet and one on the way, His sister, Angela Sue (Thomas) and half-sister Tamera and numerous nieces and nephews, his best friend Dane (Denise) and numerous other friends who are as close as family. Tommy was known as the go to mechanic amongst his friends and family. If anyone had a problem, they came to Tommy for help. He loved being a Coach and mentor to the boys on his baseball teams. He took great joy in spending time on the fields with his kids and family around him. He was the guy always cracking jokes and poking fun at everyone around him. He was the assigner of nicknames, the best at making someone burst out laughing and making everyone feel like family. Family will receive friends from 2-5 PM on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd. where a funeral service will begin at 10 AM on Monday, June 3. Interment will follow the service at Valley View Memorial Gardens, Xenia, OH. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to RABA, 5555 Enright Ave., Riverside, OH 45431, in Tommy's memory. To share a memory of Tommy or leave a special message for his family, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on May 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary