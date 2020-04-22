|
|
PERRY, Tommy Russell Age 75 of Centerville, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020. He is survived by his wife Janice Anderson Perry of Springboro, OH, sons Michael T. (Tina) Perry of Riverside, OH and Nicholas D. Perry of Kettering, OH, daughter Barbara Perry (Greg) Holtz of Lebanon, OH, grandson Steven Perry of Dayton, OH, granddaughters Savannah Perry of Riverside, OH, Sheyenne Perry of Riverside, OH, Madison Perry Holtz of Middletown, OH, Gracie Perry Thorpe of New Lebanon, OH, great-granddaughter Dezirae Perry of Dayton, OH, and sister Carol Perry (Mike) Henke of Lexington, KY. Tommy was a retired Lieutenant of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Private family services will be held at the funeral home Thursday, April 23, 2020.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 22, 2020