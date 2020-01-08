|
BENZ, Toni Rae Patrick Born December 18, 1948, joined her beloved parents, Bill and Thelma Patrick; grandparents, Ray and Rosa Watson; unbelievable sister-in-law, Debbie Patrick and many other family members in Heaven on December 24, 2019. Sadly, she leaves the love of her life for 48 years, Ron Benz; their most precious daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Brad Buzzell; "Sweet Baby" granddaughters, Becca and Lexi Buzzell; best brother Bill(y) Patrick; sister-in-law, Diane Benz; and best friends forever, Marg and Paul Nielsen. Toni loved her family, her home, cooking, celebrations, her students, her 31 year teaching career as an Intervention Specialist with Dayton Public Schools, angels, and all the wonderful blessings that were given her throughout her life including all the "angels" she encountered throughout her cancer journey. For everything she was abundantly grateful to God. At her request there will be a private service for immediate family only. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to or the . Professional services entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home Beavercreek chapel.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 8, 2020