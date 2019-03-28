FRIERDICH, Toni "Marlene" Age 80, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Christ Hospital in Cincinnati. She was born on August 27, 1938 to the late Joseph William and Bernice R. {Luman} Frierdich. Toni graduated from Hamilton High School in 1956. She worked for the City of Fairfield and the Ohio Bureau of Employment Agency, for several years. Toni then worked at Hyde's Restaurant as a waitress for 35 years. She enjoyed cooking and baking, and was famous for her peanut butter fudge. Toni loved animals and spending time with her family. She enjoyed playing bingo. Toni is survived by her siblings Bev Robinson and Jim (Fe) Frierdich; nieces Cheryl (Brian) Kennedy, Tami (Jim) Ohl, and Tricia Robinson; and special friends Linda Allphin, Joy Abbott, Jim (Ruby) Marcum, Ralph (Helen) Koedel; and many great nieces and one great nephew. She was preceded in death by her infant daughter Glenna and niece Belinda Bolanos. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made in Toni's name to the Animal Friends Humane Society, 1820 Princeton Road Hamilton, Ohio 45011. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 8:30am until 9:30am at the Rose Hill Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 9:30am on Saturday at the funeral home. Burial at Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be left for the family at www.rosehillfunerals.com Published in Journal-News on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary