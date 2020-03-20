|
|
MCCOY, Toni Lee Riley Was born on February 20, 1953 to Rufus Lee Riley and Nancy Jean Hamilton in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Toni passed away on March 10, 2020 at the age of 67. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving and devoted husband Dale A. "Bruddy" McCoy, four beautiful daughters: Kenya Kali Taylor, Tameka Deshaun McCoy, Keisha Nacole Grant (Carnell), and LaShonda Chadrae McCoy; two brothers Anthony J. Riley, Sr. and James Barron, and one sister Rev. Virgie F. Riley. She was the grandmother of 9 wonderful grandchildren who were the light of her world: Damonte` George, Marland Miller, Donovan Grant, Morgan Taylor, Nathaniel McCoy, Donell Grant, Madison Taylor, Mario Camacho, and Javier "Javi" Camacho, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, many friends and co-workers. Special acknowledgement to both of her daughters adopted "in love" Melissa Leysath and Khesha Knox, and to Toni's best friend, and classmate, Marsha Perkins. Visitation will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 10am until time of service 11am at Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, 4882 Germantown Pike, Dayton, Ohio 45417, Rev. Virgie Riley, Eulogist. Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel. Donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 20, 2020