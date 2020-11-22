1/
Toni MENDENHALL
1956 - 2020
MENDENHALL, Toni

Age 64, of Dayton, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020. She was born in Dayton, OH, on March 23, 1956, to the late Robert Keferl & Patricia Honeycutt. In addition to her

parents, Toni was preceded in death by her son Ryan Pendell and her companion of 20 years, Mark Appel. Toni is survived by her children, Jason Pendell and Danielle Mendenhall; sister, Dana Hughes; nieces and nephews, and many other relatives and friends. Toni was well known for the years she spent working at the Colony Club in Dayton. The family will receive friends on Monday, November 30, 2020, from 5-7pm at

Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd, Kettering, OH 45439. The memorial service will follow at 7pm.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 22, 2020.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home - South Chapel
NOV
30
Memorial service
07:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home - South Chapel
