Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
PAGE, Toni Ellen Age 60 of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020. She was born September 7, 1959 in Shawnee, OK to Charles and Elda Page. She was preceded in death by her father, Charles E. Page. Toni will be missed by her loving mother, Elda Page; long-time partner, Joe Shadowens; brothers, Charles Michael (Dorothy) Page and Ted (Vicki) Page; nieces, Kristi (Sean) Gibbs, Traci (Dave) Stormer and Amy (Jason) Ballew; nephew, Adam (Amy) Page; several great nieces and nephews; and many friends. Contributions may be made in Toni's memory to the MS Society. Arrangements by Newcomer North Chapel, Dayton. To leave a memory of Toni or a condolence to her family, visit www.newcomerdayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 12, 2020
