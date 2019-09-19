|
MANNING, Tonia L. 45, of Catawba, passed away peacefully Monday, September 16, 2019, at Springfield Regional Medical Center after a long battle with breast cancer. She was born December 5, 1973, in Springfield, Ohio to Ernest and Faye (May) Smith. She was a devoted and loving wife to her husband Bobby for 22 years. They met in high school at Springfield-Clark JVS in 1991. They were married March 18, 1997, and had four beautiful girls Taylor, Emma, Jessi and Brooke and recently gained a son-in-law, Drew. She enjoyed being a bus driver for Northeastern Local School District for eight years and loved all of her bus kids as her own. She is survived by her father, Ernest Smith. Her mother, father and brother-in-law, Bobby Sr., Dee and Curtis Manning. Her siblings Debbie (Phil) Acton, Rob Smith, Barbie (Jared) Pequignot and nieces and nephews Marcus and Lydia Acton, Seth Smith, Haley, Aleia and Brody Pequignot and many other close family and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Faye Smith, and her sister, Linda Kay. We would like to thank the community for all of their love and support. Services are being held on Saturday, September 21, 2019, in the Northeastern High School gymnasium. The viewing will be from 11-3 with funeral services to follow. A procession will lead to McConkey Cemetery for burial. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the Jerry W. Kinley Funeral Home.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sept. 19, 2019